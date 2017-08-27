Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrives at Fight Wearing Blue Fur Hood, Twitter Goes Crazy!
Gervonta Davis arrived in a pretty memorable outfit for his fight tonight!
The 22-year-old boxer showed up in a blue, fur hood and shorts lined with the same fur for his match against Francisco Fonseca on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.
Gervonta ended up winning the fight against Francisco after eight rounds, but it the real win was his outfit and fans took notice!
People on Twitter were quick to compare Gervonta‘s look to Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.
Read their tweets below!
Blue furrrrrr #GervontaDavis pic.twitter.com/xiMNRDcwzK
— Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) August 27, 2017
I made Gervonta Davis’ shorts even bigger pic.twitter.com/9Jf8HJK6Ko
— Dan McQuade (@dhm) August 27, 2017
Somebody please tell Gervonta Davis how to get to Sesame Street #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/JsgnG7iSl6
— T.J. Jahsi (@LaylowBlaq) August 27, 2017
barber: "what you want?"
gervonta davis: "you know about cookie monster?"
barber: "say no more." pic.twitter.com/q0AIw5XxNZ
— Brian Havrilla (@brianhavrilla) August 27, 2017
Even Elton John in the '70s wouldn't have been seen dead in this. #GervontaDavis pic.twitter.com/CPSU0L168Q
— Steffan Longdon (@steffanlongdon) August 27, 2017
What the hell is that on his head? #GervontaDavis #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QEEownkpUO
— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) August 27, 2017
#GervontaDavis looks like a beauty blender. IDK. pic.twitter.com/qM0cX5DrqQ
— Mia 🇵🇭 (@miavenus) August 27, 2017
Me this winter. #GervontaDavis #MayweathervMcGregor pic.twitter.com/4Ik7aq1AJO
— Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) August 27, 2017
Omg what is that blue fur ball!!!! Hilarious it's like he knocked out Cookie Monster and put his head on #MoneyFightFOX #GervontaDavis
— Polina Kerman (@PolinaKerman) August 27, 2017
Someone skinned a smurf! #GervontaDavis #MayweathervMcgregor
— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) August 27, 2017