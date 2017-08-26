Who Will Win - Mayweather or McGregor? VOTE NOW!

There are only hours left until Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor enter the ring for their highly anticipated fight in Las Vegas!

Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake and the fight is expected to generate $500 million just from Pay-Per-View purchases alone.

So, who is going to win the fight? Most experts are betting on Mayweather and McGregor appears to be the underdog here.

Mayweather has a record of 26 wins and no losses in world title fights, so McGregor is definitely hoping to end that streak!