Sat, 26 August 2017 at 6:02 pm

Taylor Kinney Supports His Ex Lady Gaga at Chicago Show!

Taylor Kinney Supports His Ex Lady Gaga at Chicago Show!

Former couple Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga are clearly still on good terms because he showed up to her concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago!

The 36-year-old Chicago Fire actor posed for photos with a bunch of fans in the crowd at the show on Friday night (August 26).

It was a special night for Gaga as she became the first woman to ever play a headlining concert at the historic Wrigley Field.

“So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field #joanneworldtour,” Gaga captioned the below photo on Twitter. “with my manager and friend [Bobby Campbell] by my side! We love u Chicago!

