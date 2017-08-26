Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 7:40 pm

Paris Jackson Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Godfather Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Godfather Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson just shared the cutest post for Macaulay Culkin‘s birthday!

The 19-year-old actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to her Instagram Story to share a cute photo of herself with her godfather on his 37th birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU…make 53 your BITCH,” Paris captioned the photo below of herself wearing bunny ears while cuddling Macaulay.

Paris and Macaulay have remained close friends over the years. The two even recently got matching tattoos!
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson sends sweet birthday message to godfather macaulay culkin

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr