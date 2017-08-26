Nicole Kidman Swims In Her Evening Gown for 'Stellar' Cover!

Nicole Kidman pushes up her cleavage while wearing an evening gown in a swimming pool for the cover of Stellar‘s first anniversary issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress told the mag, out not in Australia’s Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Herald Sun, and Sunday Mail:

On having the most successful 12 months yet: “I’m always just gently moving through life, so I try to not have the massive highs and the massive lows and try to stay in a consistent place. But in terms of just really savoring the moment, yes. …I know when things are good and I savor them.”

On daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret: “They make us very happy, is what they do. They bring so much joy to both of us. Keith just walked in. [She puts down the phone to speak with husband Keith Urban.] ‘Don’t those daughters just bring so much joy to you, babe?’ [pause] ‘So much!’ he yelled out [laughs].”

On turning 50: “Just joy. I’m just really going, ‘OK, this is my life’, and I’m very, very happy to be 50. I think that’s what happens with birthdays once you get to a particular age, you’re just like, ‘Yay, OK, here we go!’ I did not have a huge party. I was like, I just want to be with my family. And my sister came over with all her children, my brother-in-law, I had Keith and my girls. We Skyped my mum because she couldn’t fly all that way, but I flew back and had a small party with her and my close, close, close friends. And that was it – simple.”

