Katie Holmes Steps Out for Lunch with Friends in LA
Katie Holmes makes her way out of her ride as she arrives for lunch at Bottega Louie on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old actress looked cool in a plaid shirt, jeans, and animal-print framed sunglasses as she grabbed lunch with a few of her friends.
Earlier this week, Katie took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo with her mom Kathleen.
“#tbt my incredible mom and me. I am so grateful for my beautiful kind mom ❤️ ” Katie captioned the below photo.
Katie‘s latest movie Logan Lucky is out in theaters now.