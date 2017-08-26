Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping!

Jessica Alba is putting her baby bump on full display!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress looked pretty in a maxi dress, white cardigan, and wedges as she spent the afternoon picking up some flowers at the Flower Market on Saturday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Earlier this week, Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her Honest Beauty staff in honor of the launch of their new skincare line.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba stepping out in LA…