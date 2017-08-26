Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 10:20 pm

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping!

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping!

Jessica Alba is putting her baby bump on full display!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress looked pretty in a maxi dress, white cardigan, and wedges as she spent the afternoon picking up some flowers at the Flower Market on Saturday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Earlier this week, Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her Honest Beauty staff in honor of the launch of their new skincare line.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba stepping out in LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 01
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 02
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 03
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 04
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 05
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 06
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 07
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 08
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 09
jessica alba shows off her baby bump while out shopping 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr