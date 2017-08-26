Sat, 26 August 2017 at 10:20 pm
Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping!
Jessica Alba is putting her baby bump on full display!
The 36-year-old pregnant actress looked pretty in a maxi dress, white cardigan, and wedges as she spent the afternoon picking up some flowers at the Flower Market on Saturday (August 26) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba
Earlier this week, Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her Honest Beauty staff in honor of the launch of their new skincare line.
10+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba stepping out in LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities
Sponsored Links by ZergNet