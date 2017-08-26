Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 8:16 pm

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out Wearing Daisy Dukes in Beverly Hills

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out Wearing Daisy Dukes in Beverly Hills

Hailey Baldwin steps out in a cheeky outfit as she heads to lunch at Zinc Cafe & Market on Friday afternoon (August 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old model stepped out wearing a oversized leather jacket, a hat, and super-short denim shorts as she grabbed lunch with a few friends.

Later that night, Hailey celebrated pal Sofia Richie‘s birthday at a club in West Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Hailey attended a casting meeting at the Victoria’s Secret offices in New York City.

