Floyd Mayweather's Four Kids Are All Active on Social Media!

Floyd Mayweather‘s four kids have always been very supportive of his boxing career and we’re hoping to see them at the T-Mobile Arena for his fight against Conor McGregor!

The 40-year-old professional boxer’s kids are all in their teens.

Floyd has sons Koran, 17, and Zion, 16, and daughter Jirah, 13 with his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris. He is also the father of daughter Iyanna, 17, with ex-girlfriend Melissia Brim.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

