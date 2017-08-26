Floyd Mayweather & Justin Bieber Are No Longer Friends

Top Stories
Sat, 26 August 2017 at 7:43 pm

Floyd Mayweather and Justin Bieber were once super close friends, but don’t expect to see the singer at tonight’s big fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

The two stars are no longer friends and TMZ even reported that Bieber is “now one of Floyd‘s mortal enemies.”

Justin has been focused on his life in the church lately and he unfollowed Floyd on Instagram recently while resetting the people surrounding him.

When Justin was asked who will win the fight recently, he admitted he’s Team Mayweather. But when he was asked if Mayweather can punch out McGregor, he said, “I don’t think so… I think it will be a good fight.”

In an interview released on Friday (August 25), Floyd had nothing bad to say about Justin despite their riff.

Justin Bieber is at a point…he’s in a place right now…he’s focused,” Floyd told Hollywood Unlocked. “He’s focused on church. He’s focused on his new team. He’s focused on the lord and only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect. To each his own. I’m not here to be negative and talk bad anyone. The reason why [is] ’cause I’m blessed way beyond belief. I don’t wanna talk bad about nobody. If I ain’t got nothing positive to say, I got nothing to say at all. The reason why is this, my beef is with Conor McGregor. My beef is not with somebody that’s a pop star. I love Justin Bieber and I’m gonna always wish him nothing but the best.”

