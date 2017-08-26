Demi Lovato Spills On Her Pick For Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem during tonight’s Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight but she’s remaining neutral about her choice for the winner.

The 25-year-old musician, who’s a big MMA fan, says she’s not picking sides this time and simply wants to unite everyone.

“I don’t have a favorite. I am not picking sides! I am there to unite the audience of the fight. I’m there to be a voice,” Demi told MTV.

As for how she feels about singing the National Anthem?

“I feel so nervous but I’m really, really excited! This is the biggest fight of our generation! So when you look at it that way and how many fans all over the world are going to be watching, it’s nerve wracking for sure,” Demi explained.

