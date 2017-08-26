Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 9:50 pm

Cameron Diaz Spends the Day with Mom Billie

Cameron Diaz Spends the Day with Mom Billie

Cameron Diaz laughs with a few friends as she steps out on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in Seal Beach, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress looked pretty in gray top, white skirt, and flip flops as she was joined by her mom Billie as they headed to an afternoon party hosted by one of their friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

For the past couple of years, Cameron has been spending some time out of the spotlight.

Since starring in 2014′s Annie, Cameron hasn’t worked on a movie as she’s been enjoying married life with hubby Benji Madden.

10+ pictures inside of Cameron Diaz stepping out with her mom…
Just Jared on Facebook
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 01
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 02
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 03
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 04
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 05
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 06
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 07
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 08
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 09
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 10
cameron diaz joins her mom at a friends party 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cameron Diaz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr