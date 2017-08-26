Cameron Diaz Spends the Day with Mom Billie

Cameron Diaz laughs with a few friends as she steps out on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in Seal Beach, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress looked pretty in gray top, white skirt, and flip flops as she was joined by her mom Billie as they headed to an afternoon party hosted by one of their friends.

For the past couple of years, Cameron has been spending some time out of the spotlight.

Since starring in 2014′s Annie, Cameron hasn’t worked on a movie as she’s been enjoying married life with hubby Benji Madden.

