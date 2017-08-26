Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 6:44 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Red Jumpsuit in New York City!

Bella Hadid struts her way down the sidewalk as she steps out on Friday afternoon (August 25) in New York City.

The 20-year-old model looked super hot in a red jumpsuit and white heels as she ran errands.

The following morning, Bella went business casual in a white blouse and jeans as she started off her day with a meeting at the Victoria’s Secret offices.

In case you missed it, Bella recently showed off her killer abs in a sports bra while hanging out in SoHo!

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid stepping out in NYC…
