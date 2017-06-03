Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 3:00 am

Zoe Saldana Gives a Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mom

Zoe Saldana Gives a Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mom

Zoe Saldana is giving a look into her life as an everyday mom.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actress may not have the most typical schedule, which is why she’s sure she makes moments with her children count.

Zoe took to her Instagram to share a photo while she was getting her makeup done for her C Magazine photo shoot and simultaneously cradling her newborn son Zen.

“You do what you have to do to be there…. #workingmom,” Zoe captioned the sweet image.

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop
  • Cooper

    I love when Hollywood woman brag about being working moms. Idk but I just do not feel like they are. You film a couple months out of a year. my mom and millions of others have worked two jobs all year around. Maybe I am just sick of Hollywood patting themselves on the back .