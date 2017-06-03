Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 12:31 am

Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Have a Spontaneous Dance Party - Watch Now!

Tom Cruise definitely has some dance moves!

The 54-year-old actor got the chance to show off his skills during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

Tom, along with his The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis and Baywatch star Zac Efron, broke out into a dance party in the middle of the show!

The group hilariously got down to Flo Rida‘s “Apple Bottom Jeans” and it definitely involved some shopping cart dance moves.

“I just lived out a real life fantasy. Thank you boys,” Annabelle said after they sat down.

Check out the super funny video below…
  • 1MzLiz

    Tom and Zac look adorable in their big boy suits.

  • Anna

    Tom is so sweet. Too bad he’s into that scientology shit.

    Zac looks so good in that suit. Thank god he’s gained the weight back and went back to a darker shade of hair.

  • Koos

    the took each other ANAL after the show?

  • Fred alonso

    they are lovers

  • Lisabonbon

    Zac looked amazing as usual. Tom and Zac look almost the same! Hunky guys!!

  • ashleigh

    the song is called “low”, not apple bottom jeans. =)