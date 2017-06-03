Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 7:50 am

Sophia Bush is Lovely in Lace at Greenwich Film Festival

Sophia Bush is Lovely in Lace at Greenwich Film Festival

Sophia Bush hit the red carpet at the 2017 Greenwich International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actress and activist turned heads in an elegant black and white lace ensemble at the Opening Night Party on Friday (June 2) in Greenwich, Conn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Sophia will be the head of the festival’s Social Impact Jury.

She was joined at the event by Barbara Bush and other guests, who enjoyed a performance by Flo Rida.

It was recently revealed that Sophia will be leaving Chicago P.D. after four seasons on the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
sophia bush stuns in head to toe lace at greenwich international film festival 01
sophia bush stuns in head to toe lace at greenwich international film festival 02
sophia bush stuns in head to toe lace at greenwich international film festival 03
sophia bush stuns in head to toe lace at greenwich international film festival 04
sophia bush stuns in head to toe lace at greenwich international film festival 05

Credit: Ben Gabbe; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sophia Bush

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop