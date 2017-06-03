Sophia Bush is Lovely in Lace at Greenwich Film Festival

Sophia Bush hit the red carpet at the 2017 Greenwich International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actress and activist turned heads in an elegant black and white lace ensemble at the Opening Night Party on Friday (June 2) in Greenwich, Conn.

Sophia will be the head of the festival’s Social Impact Jury.

She was joined at the event by Barbara Bush and other guests, who enjoyed a performance by Flo Rida.

It was recently revealed that Sophia will be leaving Chicago P.D. after four seasons on the show.