Prince William Meets First Responders in Manchester, Surprises Young Victims at Children's Hospital

Prince William meets with Chief Constable Ian Hopkins while visiting the headquarters of Greater Manchester Police to thank the first responders of last week’s bombing on Friday (June 2) in Manchester, England.

After speaking with the first responders, the 34-year-old future king visited the Manchester Cathedral and wrote a message in the Book of Condolences.

“Manchester’s strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected,” William wrote in the book.

William also went to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for a private visit, without cameras, where he met the victims and their families.

See a photo shared by Peter Mann, the father of a 10-year-old injured girl named Jaden.

