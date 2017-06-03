Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 6:50 am

Margot Robbie Brings Her Flawless Fashion to LAX Airport

Margot Robbie looked absolutely radiant while touching down at LAX Airport!

The 26-year-old Suicide Squad actress rocked a striped blouse and leather skinnies as made her way through crowds of fans and headed to her ride on Thursday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

She also sported trendy shades and some rosy lip stain.

Following her tropical Hawaiian getaway last month, Margot was recently spotted walking her dog Boo Radley alongside husband Tom Ackerley.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the matching pineapple-print outfits Margot and Tom wore during their vacay.

Credit: WENN; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
