Bill Maher Drops Racial Slur During 'Real Time' Interview

Bill Maher is facing backlash after using a racial slur on live television.

The 61-year-old television personality was interviewing Nebraska’s Senator Ben Sasse for an episode of Real Time on Friday (June 2) when he dropped the slur.

During the interview, Senator Sasse extended an invite to his home state and jokingly asked Bill to join him on farming fields.

“Would you like to come work in the field with us?” Ben asked.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n****r,” Bill replied with a laugh.

He quickly followed up by telling the crowd it was a joke.

Bill has yet to make any further comment on his usage of the word.