Barack & Michelle Obama Purchase Washington D.C. Home

Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased their Washington D.C. rental home!

The former president and first lady were temporarily renting a home following their move from the White House earlier this year but have now made things official.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” spokesperson Kevin Lewis said in a statement to People.

Barack and Michelle will be staying the capitol until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019.

Their new home is 8,200-square-feet and features eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, which reportedly cost $8.1 million.