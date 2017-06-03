Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 1:40 am

Barack & Michelle Obama Purchase Washington D.C. Home

Barack & Michelle Obama Purchase Washington D.C. Home

Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased their Washington D.C. rental home!

The former president and first lady were temporarily renting a home following their move from the White House earlier this year but have now made things official.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” spokesperson Kevin Lewis said in a statement to People.

Barack and Michelle will be staying the capitol until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019.

Their new home is 8,200-square-feet and features eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, which reportedly cost $8.1 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop
  • Koos

    …………….good to know this.

  • Samanthamkinney


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj100d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj100d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash100TopMoneyPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj100d..,.