Zoe Saldana & Hubby Marco Perego Couple Up At Navy SEAL Foundation Evening of Tribute!

Zoe Saldana is all smiles while posing alongside her handsome hubby Marco Perego at the 2017 Navy Seal Foundation Los Angeles Evening Of Tribute held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday (June 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The happy couple were joined by Jimmy Kimmel, honoree Bob Iger, performer David Foster, keynote speaker Leon Panetta, producer and presenter Jerry Bruckheimer, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos at the event, which raised over $4 million for the Navy SEAL Foundation’s mission to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families.

Jimmy served as the master of ceremonies for the event: “These are divided times, but wherever you stand – whether you are conservative or gluten free – we can all agree this is an exceptionally worthy cause we’re here to support tonight.”