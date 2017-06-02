Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Chris Pine is the male lead in the new film Wonder Woman and his allegiance is clearly to the DC Extended Universe and not the Marvel movies!

The 36-year-old actor, who plays Steve Trevor, threw some shade at The Avengers: Infinity War during an interview at the press junket for his latest movie.

Chris was asked about how director Patty Jenkins added humanity to the superhero genre.

“Within this genre, it’s difficult to do something new and usually you just see a bunch of people killing one another in the outfits and blowing up cities, and, you know,” Chris said in an interview with ScreenSlam. “Like, I know there’s a thing called Infinity War coming out, which I like, I don’t… Really? Like, Infinity War? We need more war for all time?”