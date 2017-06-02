Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 7:24 pm

Serena Williams Accentuates Her Baby Bump at French Open

Serena Williams is still supporting her sis Venus at the French Open!

The 35-year-old pregnant tennis superstar was spotted viewing a match on Friday (June 1) at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Serena accentuated her baby bump by belting her colorful kimono just above her growing bump!

Meanwhile, her fiance Alexis Ohanian was back in LA, eating at one of Serena‘s favorite taco spots.

Alexis took to his Instagram to share a photo of the dining experience.

“tacos Shh… Don’t tell her 😏” he captioned the image.

