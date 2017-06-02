Rihanna Appears to Heckle Kevin Durant During NBA Finals!

Rihanna is clearly not rooting for the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals this year!

The 29-year-old entertainer was sitting in courtside seats at game one of the finals when she appeared to heckle Warriors star Kevin Durant on Thursday (June 1) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

While Durant was trying to shoot some free throws, Rihanna was heard yelling “Brick” at him. When he made the shots, he gave her an evil stare, but later said he didn’t remember the moment.

Rihanna was also seen bowing down to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James at one point during the game and the hushing a Warriors fan who told her to sit down.