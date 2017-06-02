Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 1:53 pm

Renee Zellweger Brings Brother Drew As Date At Greenwich International Film Festival!

Renee Zellweger Brings Brother Drew As Date At Greenwich International Film Festival!

Renee Zellweger keeps is chic and sophisticated while attending the 2017 Changemaker Honoree Gala held during the Greenwich International Film Festival on Thursday (June 1) in Greenwich, CT.

The Oscar-winning actress was accompanied by her older brother Drew as they rode together in the backseat of a chauffer-driven Tesla to a yacht ride that took them to the gala.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger

“I always love when he comes with me,” Renee expressed at the gala (via People). Drew adding that he “tortured” her as her “big brother” when they were kids.

FYI: Renee is wearing a vintage Saks Fifth Avenue dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 01
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 02
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 03
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 04
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 05
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 06
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 07
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 08
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 09
renee zellweger brings brother drew as date at greenwich international film 10

Credit: Ben Gabbe; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Renee Zellweger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop