Fri, 02 June 2017 at 8:40 pm

'Raven's Home' Gets First Trailer - Watch the Reunion! (Video)

'Raven's Home' Gets First Trailer - Watch the Reunion! (Video)

Our first sneak peek of Raven’s Home, the highly anticipated That’s So Raven spin-off, is finally here!

Raven and Chelsea are back together under one roof, and we can only imagine the adventures to come.

In Raven’s Home, Raven (Raven Symone) has two children – 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who shares Raven’s psychic ability, and Nia (Navia Robinson).

Raven is now raising her kids under the same roof as her fellow divorced single mother and BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol).

ICYMI, the identity of the father to Raven’s children was recently revealed!

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Raven’s Home when it premieres on the Disney Channel on July 21.


Raven’s Home | Disney Channel
