Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 6:30 pm

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig Don't Like Work to Dominate at Home

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig Don't Like Work to Dominate at Home

Rachel Weisz steps out in a gingham dress after an interview on The Today Show on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress, whose new movie My Cousin Rachel is now in theaters, recently opened up about life with husband Daniel Craig.

“We value our private lives,” Rachel told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You discuss it a little bit but I think for any couple work dominates their conversation whatever their jobs are,” Rachel said about discussing work at home. “Sometimes you have to leave your work at work, but inevitably there are some discussions, but it can’t dominate. I mean it shouldn’t. I mean it would be boring to just talk about that. There’s so many other things going on in the real world that are quite interesting and important, [we] can’t just talk stories all the time.”

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Rosetta Getty dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel weisz daniel craig dont like work to dominate at home 01
rachel weisz daniel craig dont like work to dominate at home 02
rachel weisz daniel craig dont like work to dominate at home 03
rachel weisz daniel craig dont like work to dominate at home 04
rachel weisz daniel craig dont like work to dominate at home 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Rachel Weisz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop
  • AngryGermanDude

    Cool Shades!

  • Samanthamkinney


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj100d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj100d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash100TopMoneyPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj100d..,…