Fri, 02 June 2017 at 8:49 pm

Notorious B.I.G. to Posthumously Receive Huge Honor at Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

Notorious B.I.G. is going to be posthumously awarded with one of ASCAP’s highest honors!

During the annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, the late rapper is set to receive the Founders Award.

Biggie was a legend in his own time and his legacy lives on through his music. Like all songwriters, he was a master storyteller, but it was the realism in his rhymes that captured so many,” ASCAP President Paul Williams said in a statement.

Past winners of the award include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Patti Smith and Quincy Jones.

There ceremony is set to take place on June 22nd in Los Angeles.

