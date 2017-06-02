Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 12:12 pm

Niall Horan's Album Has One Song That is So Irish

Niall Horan's Album Has One Song That is So Irish

Niall Horan snags his first solo cover with tmrw magazine.

The “Slow Hands” singer opens up in the feature about his upcoming album, which might be out sometime this fall, and about one song in particular.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

“I was recording a song a couple of weeks ago, and it’s kind of got a Damien Rice feel to it,’ Niall starts to explain.

“The producer said to me afterwards ‘You have no idea how Irish you sound, when you hear this!’”

He adds, “He played it back to me and I was like ‘JESUS! I sound Irish there!’ There’s a lot of that stuff on it.”

Be sure to watch Niall perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert this weekend. Here’s how you can watch from the US!
Just Jared on Facebook
niall horan tmrw magazine first solo cover 01
niall horan tmrw magazine first solo cover 02
niall horan tmrw magazine first solo cover 03
niall horan tmrw magazine first solo cover 04

Photos: Jack Margerison
Posted to: Magazine, Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop