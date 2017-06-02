Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 9:36 pm

Maggie Gyllenhaal & Asia Kate Dillon Team Up for a Good Cause

Maggie Gyllenhaal is doing her part to help maintain NYC’s Prospect Park.

The 39-year-old Dark Knight actress rocked a pretty printed dress at the the Domino Summer Pop-up Shop Launch Party held at Brooklyn’s City Point on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

Proceeds from the event, hosted by Maggie, will benefit the Prospect Park Alliance in partnership with Jet.com, Illy Caffe, Pratt & Lambert Paints and Lexus.

Also in attendance was Orange Is the New Black‘s Asia Kate Dillon, sporting a flower-printed skirt and a “Black Lives Matter” sweatshirt.

The Domino Summer Pop-up Shop will be open for three weekends in June (2-4, 9-11, and 16-18) from 11am to 8pm, featuring a mix of fun summer products and workshops.

It was recently announced that Maggie will star in the upcoming film The Kindergarten Teacher. (via Deadline)
