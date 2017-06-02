Kevin Hart Gets His Head in the Game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Kevin Hart had too much fun during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The 37-year-old actor tried his hand at basketball alongside the host while stopping by the studio on Thursday (June 1) in Hollywood.
Kevin was there to promote his upcoming book I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons (already the No. 1 bestseller in Self-Help & Psychology Humor on Amazon), as well as his his new movie Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.
That same day, he checked out the NBA Finals with his family.
“#Harts #NBAFINALS,” Kevin captioned the Instagram photo below, featuring himself and wife Eniko Parrish. The duo are expecting their first child together!
Jimmy Kimmel Live “Game Night” special edition episodes air every night of the NBA Finals.
Three-Point Challenge with Kevin Hart