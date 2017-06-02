Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 6:49 pm

Jon Hamm Bares Biceps for 'InStyle,' Says it Sucks Being Single

Jon Hamm Bares Biceps for 'InStyle,' Says it Sucks Being Single

Jon Hamm is opening up about the single life and show off his toned muscles for a new InStyle feature in the July 2017 issue.

Here is what the 46-year-old Baby Driver actor shared with the mag:

On being single: “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

On his stint in rehab: “Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain. And it’s important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ In the long run it’s way better, because you have to fix it.”

On social media: “The point of life is not to put dog ears on yourself and post it online for everyone to see. It’s fun, it’s adorable, but it’s the visual equivalent of masturbating—there’s no point other than immediate gratification.”

For more from Jon, visit InStyle.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm instyle magazine

Photos: Carter Smith for InStyle
Posted to: Jon Hamm, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop
  • gradybridges

    Then you shouldn’t have constantly cheated on your gf.

  • Rosalie

    He’s alone because he’s an asshole and he treats women like shit.

  • Samanthamkinney


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj101d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj101d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash101TopMoneyPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj101d..,.