Fri, 02 June 2017 at 6:27 pm

Jessica Alba & Jenna Dewan Support Children in Need With 'Havaianas' Collaboration

Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan are collaborating for a great cause!

The two actresses stepped out to celebrate Havaianas and Baby2Baby’s new Mommy & Me collection on Friday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The duo teamed up to help launch a line of flip flops that will directly support Baby2Baby!

100% of proceeds of the products in the collection will support the organization in its mission to provide low-income children ages 0-12 years old with diapers, clothing and basic necessities.

“What a beautiful day spent at the beach with the @Baby2Baby children! Thank you @HavaianasUSA for hosting this wonderful event for the deserving kiddos we serve! We all had so much fun in the sun,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a The Great jumpsuit.
    there is something about jenna which make me off. she is like unnecessary to be famous.