Fri, 02 June 2017 at 2:19 pm

Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, & Jamie Foxx Launch New Eyewear Line

Ashley Benson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jamie Foxx are excited for you to check out their new eyewear line, Prive Revaux!

The trio, along with Jeremy Piven and founder David Schottenstein, launched their affordable designer glasses on Thursday (June 2) at Chataeu Marmont in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Ashley Greene, A$AP Rocky, Diego Boneta, Carter Jenkins, Chantel Jeffries, Jake Miller, Symon, Larsen Thompson, Ajiona Alexus, Blair Redford, Randy Jackson, Jillian Rose Reed, and Odell Beckham Jr. (Check out Odell‘s Barack Obama-themed outfit in our gallery!)

Also in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Beckinsale, Chandler Parsons, Christina Milian, and Ben Barnes (not pictured).

Guests enjoyed light bites and cocktails while dancing to music by Taco.

One of the highlights of the night was when Jamie grabbed the mic and sang his (and Kanye West‘s) hit song “Gold Digger,” while Leonardo danced nearby.

Check out the glasses and sunglasses frames retailing for $29.95 a pair on priverevaux.com and on Amazon.

FYI: Ashley B. is wearing Zeynep Arcay with Kurt Geiger pumps and a Hayward clutch.

35+ pictures inside of Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Jamie Foxx, and more at the launch…

Photos: Michael Kovac/Getty , Billy Farrell/BFA
