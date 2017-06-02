Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 12:24 pm

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hit the Recording Studio Together

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hit the Recording Studio Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make their way into a recording studio together on Thursday (June 1) in Hollywood.

The hot couple works together on The Voice and they have already recorded a single together, so we hope to hear more from them!

Mark Burnett, the creator of The Voice, has opened up about Gwen possibly returning as a coach in future seasons.

“Once you’ve got a red chair, you always have a red chair,” he told ET. “Coaches go on tour and make albums. This is the challenge of The Voice, is fitting into the schedule of these currently top-selling artists… [but] we love all our coaches.”

Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 01
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 02
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 03
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 04
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 05
gwen stefani blake shelton hit the recording studio together 06

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop