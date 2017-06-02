Dua Lipa & Miguel Perform 'Lost In Your Light' BBC Radio Live Lounge - Watch Here!
Dua Lipa strikes a pose alongside Miguel before making their way inside the BBC Radio 1 studios on Friday (June 2) in London, England.
The 21-year-old “Be The One” singer and the 31-year-old Grammy winner hit up the BBC Live Lounge to perform their collaboration “Lost In Your Light” off of Dua‘s self-titled debut album, which just hit stores today.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa
Dua also performed a mash-up of “Rollin” featuring Future and Khalid by Calvin Harris and “Did You See?” by J Hus.
Listen to Dua‘s self-titled debut here!
Dua Lipa & Miguel Performs ‘Lost in Your Light’ (Live Lounge)
Click inside to watch Dua Lipa‘s other performance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge…
Dua Lipa performs a mash-up of ‘Rollin’ and ‘Did You See?’