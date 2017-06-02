Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 2:14 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Personal Items to Be Auctioned

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Personal Items to Be Auctioned

Fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will soon have the opportunity to own some of the later stars’ own personal items.

The mother-daughter duo had amassed a collection of amazing movie memorabilia and the items, including replica ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz and some Star Wars collector pieces, will be auctioned off beginning on September 23.

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” Todd Fisher said in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). “The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

A portion of the proceeds will support two charities – The Thalians and the Jed Foundation.

Once the auction has been completed, the Fisher-Reynolds compound in Beverly Hills will be put on the housing market.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop