Brandy Norwood Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unconscious on Airplane

Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital on early Friday morning after she fell unconscious on an airplane right before she was set to take off.

The 38-year-old entertainer was on a plane heading from LAX in Los Angeles to JFK in New York City. The plane had not yet pulled out of the gate when Brandy lost consciousness, according to TMZ.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and Brandy had regained full consciousness while being treated on the jetway. She was stable when she was taken the hospital.

We hope that Brandy recovers soon!