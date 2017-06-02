Ariana Grande Arrives in UK for 'One Love Manchester' Concert

Ariana Grande has touched down in London ahead of her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted deboarding her private jet on Thursday (June 1) in England.

She was joined by her boyfriend Mac Miller, 25. Her parents were also on board.

Ariana‘s fans in the U.S. who tune into ABC this Sunday will get to watch her concert as well.

The full show – which sold out in minutes – will air live on Freeform starting at around 2pm ET, and then a one-hour highlights show will air on ABC after the NBA Finals game.

The three-hour long event is set to feature tons of artists, including Ariana, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, and more. Check out the complete lineup now.