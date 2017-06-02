America Ferrera, Jason Sudeikis & More Help Kick Off Immigrant Heritage Month!

America Ferrera and a whole bunch of stars are spreading awareness for Immigrant Heritage Month!

June is Immigrant Heritage Month, and this week the #IAmAnImmigrant campaign launches the new #IStandWithImmigrants initiative to encourage all of us to explore our individual heritage and recognize our distinct and shared experiences.

America, 33, is joined by Jason Sudeikis, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer, Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, and Star Trek icon George Takei in a new video for Immigrant Heritage Month – Watch below!

Pictured: America joining co-stars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, JD Heyman and Nichole Bloom at their For Your Consideration event for Superstore held at the UCB Sunset Theater on Thursday (June 1) in Los Angeles.



Immigrant Heritage Month: Join America Ferrera, George Takei, & More