Aly & AJ Drop New Song 'Take Me' - Stream & Lyrics!

Aly & AJ are back with new music and you can listen to their song “Take Me” right here!

The sister duo hasn’t released new music in years, but fans are freaking out over the new song and they are calling it the song of the summer already.

The Michalka sisters are getting ready to release a new EP on July 14 and “Take Me” will be featured on it.

Who else is just completely stoked that we have new Aly & AJ music?! Listen to the song below.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…